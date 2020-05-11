Taste of the Ozarks: Banana Mug Cakes

Ingredients:

• 1/2 ripe banana

• 1/4 teaspoonvanillaextract

• 1/2 tspcinnamon

• 2 tbsp all-purposeflour

• 1 tsp sugar

• 1/4 teaspoonbakingpowder

• 1/2tsp oliveoil

• Optional add-ins: nuts, peanut butter, chocolate chips, sprinkles, etc.

Directions:

Mash the banana in a small bowl and add oil and vanilla extract.

Add the flour, sugar, cinnamon and baking powder. Mix thoroughly with a fork. Add the

optional add-ins and pour into a small mug.

Microwave 60 seconds, then let cool before eating.