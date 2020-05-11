Taste of the Ozarks: Banana Mug Cakes

Updated: Mon 3:57 AM, May 11, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Ingredients:
• 1/2 ripe banana
• 1/4 teaspoonvanillaextract
• 1/2 tspcinnamon
• 2 tbsp all-purposeflour
• 1 tsp sugar
• 1/4 teaspoonbakingpowder
• 1/2tsp oliveoil
• Optional add-ins: nuts, peanut butter, chocolate chips, sprinkles, etc.

Directions:

Mash the banana in a small bowl and add oil and vanilla extract.

Add the flour, sugar, cinnamon and baking powder. Mix thoroughly with a fork. Add the
optional add-ins and pour into a small mug.

Microwave 60 seconds, then let cool before eating.

 