Taste of the Ozarks: Apple Pie Smoothie

Apple Pie Smoothie

Courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Makes 2 smoothies

Ingredients:

1 large or 2 small gala apple, cored and sliced

1 frozen banana

1 c. Milk of your choice

1 c. Vanilla or plain Greek yogurt

1/2 Tbsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp each of ginger, nutmeg, and cloves

1/4 c. Raw oats

1 c. Ice (add as much as you like for the consistency you prefer)

Put all ingredients into a blender and mix well. Enjoy!

Dimmick says blending apples for a cold drink protects the fruit's antioxidants. Heat destroys them. So you won't get those antioxidants in a baked apple pie. This smoothie is also high in fiber.