Taste of the Ozarks: Apple Pie Smoothie

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Apple Pie Smoothie
Courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best
Makes 2 smoothies
Ingredients:
1 large or 2 small gala apple, cored and sliced
1 frozen banana
1 c. Milk of your choice
1 c. Vanilla or plain Greek yogurt
1/2 Tbsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp each of ginger, nutmeg, and cloves
1/4 c. Raw oats
1 c. Ice (add as much as you like for the consistency you prefer)
Put all ingredients into a blender and mix well. Enjoy!
Dimmick says blending apples for a cold drink protects the fruit's antioxidants. Heat destroys them. So you won't get those antioxidants in a baked apple pie. This smoothie is also high in fiber.