Taste of the Ozarks: Berry Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Berry Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best
Ingredients:
1 c. Cooked quinoa
1/2 c. Milk of choice
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp cinnamon
Dash salt
1 c. Mixed fresh berries
1 tsp honey or maple syrup
Directions:
1. Combine the quinoa, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a small saucepan. Heat on medium
heat, stirring constantly until thick and creamy and heated through.
2. Add the berries and cook another minute
3. Put in a bowl and drizzle with honey or maple syrup (optional)
Other add in ideas: nut butter, dark chocolate chips, flax seeds or chia seeds.