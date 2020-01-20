Taste of the Ozarks: Berry Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Berry Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

1 c. Cooked quinoa
1/2 c. Milk of choice
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp cinnamon
Dash salt
1 c. Mixed fresh berries
1 tsp honey or maple syrup

Directions:

1. Combine the quinoa, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a small saucepan. Heat on medium
heat, stirring constantly until thick and creamy and heated through.

2. Add the berries and cook another minute

3. Put in a bowl and drizzle with honey or maple syrup (optional)

Other add in ideas: nut butter, dark chocolate chips, flax seeds or chia seeds.

 