Taste of the Ozarks: Berry Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Berry Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

1 c. Cooked quinoa

1/2 c. Milk of choice

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

Dash salt

1 c. Mixed fresh berries

1 tsp honey or maple syrup

Directions:

1. Combine the quinoa, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a small saucepan. Heat on medium

heat, stirring constantly until thick and creamy and heated through.

2. Add the berries and cook another minute

3. Put in a bowl and drizzle with honey or maple syrup (optional)

Other add in ideas: nut butter, dark chocolate chips, flax seeds or chia seeds.