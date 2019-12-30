Taste of the Ozarks: Black-Eyed Peas Power Salad

Rainbow Power Greens Salad with Black-Eyed Peas

Courtesy: Dietitian Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Servings: 4

Serving size: 3 cups

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked black-eyed peas (instructions below recipe)

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar (if cooking peas from scratch)

3 cups chopped purple cabbage

5 cups chopped collard greens and/or mustard greens/kale

2 tbsp oil

1/2 of a shallot, chopped

1 tsp minced garlic

1/2 tsp sea salt

1-1/2 cups shredded carrot

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1 lemon

Directions:

1. Rinse chopped greens and cabbage.

2. In a medium pan, add 1 Tbsp oil, shallot, garlic, and cabbage. Saute for 1-2 minutes on medium heat.

3. Next add in your collard greens, 1 more Tbsp of oil and sea salt. Cover for 3-4 minutes on medium heat or until greens are wilted.

4. Remove from heat and place all the ingredients from the pan into a large bowl.

5. Add in your carrots, cooked quinoa, cooked black-eyed peas, and a splash of lemon juice.

6. Season with more salt or pepper if desired.

7. Toss together and serve with oil/vinegar.

To cook black-eyed peas from scratch:

1. Pour a 16 oz bag of dried black-eyed peas in a large pot, cover with water and 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar. Let soak for 1 hr or more. Easiest to soak overnight.

2. Rinse the peas and then refill the pot with water until peas are covered. Add a dash of salt and simmer peas for 2 hours on medium heat.

3. Check peas for tenderness. If not tender, continue to cook for 20 minutes or more until tender.

4. Rinse, drain, and keep cooked black-eyed peas in a container in the fridge until ready to eat. Store for up to 3-4 days.

Nutrition Information:

Calories 336 kcal, Total fat 12 g, Sodium 351 mg, Potassium 805 mg, Total carbohydrate 46 g, Dietary fiber 13 g, Protein 14 g, Vitamin A 387% Daily Value, Vitamin C 110% Daily Value, Calcium 46% Daily Value, Iron 19% Daily Value