Taste of the Ozarks: Black-Eyed Peas Power Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Rainbow Power Greens Salad with Black-Eyed Peas
Courtesy: Dietitian Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital
Servings: 4
Serving size: 3 cups
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked black-eyed peas (instructions below recipe)
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar (if cooking peas from scratch)
3 cups chopped purple cabbage
5 cups chopped collard greens and/or mustard greens/kale
2 tbsp oil
1/2 of a shallot, chopped
1 tsp minced garlic
1/2 tsp sea salt
1-1/2 cups shredded carrot
1/2 cup cooked quinoa
1 lemon
Directions:
1. Rinse chopped greens and cabbage.
2. In a medium pan, add 1 Tbsp oil, shallot, garlic, and cabbage. Saute for 1-2 minutes on medium heat.
3. Next add in your collard greens, 1 more Tbsp of oil and sea salt. Cover for 3-4 minutes on medium heat or until greens are wilted.
4. Remove from heat and place all the ingredients from the pan into a large bowl.
5. Add in your carrots, cooked quinoa, cooked black-eyed peas, and a splash of lemon juice.
6. Season with more salt or pepper if desired.
7. Toss together and serve with oil/vinegar.
To cook black-eyed peas from scratch:
1. Pour a 16 oz bag of dried black-eyed peas in a large pot, cover with water and 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar. Let soak for 1 hr or more. Easiest to soak overnight.
2. Rinse the peas and then refill the pot with water until peas are covered. Add a dash of salt and simmer peas for 2 hours on medium heat.
3. Check peas for tenderness. If not tender, continue to cook for 20 minutes or more until tender.
4. Rinse, drain, and keep cooked black-eyed peas in a container in the fridge until ready to eat. Store for up to 3-4 days.
Nutrition Information:
Calories 336 kcal, Total fat 12 g, Sodium 351 mg, Potassium 805 mg, Total carbohydrate 46 g, Dietary fiber 13 g, Protein 14 g, Vitamin A 387% Daily Value, Vitamin C 110% Daily Value, Calcium 46% Daily Value, Iron 19% Daily Value