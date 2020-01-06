Taste of the Ozarks: Cherry Chard Wild Rice

Cherry Chard Wild Rice

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Yields: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients:

1 cup mixed wild rice

1 bunch rainbow chard, stems trimmed and leaves cut into 1" strips

1/3c dried sour cherries

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 c shelled unsalted walnut halves

2 oz feta cheese

Directions:

1. Cook rice according to package directions.

2. Trim the chard stalks, cut them off and pop into a colander with the leaves on top, cover and steam above the rice for 3 minutes, then remove.

3. Meanwhile, finely chop the cherries and, in a large bowl, mix with red wine vinegar and rice cooking water, then extra virgin olive oil.

4. Finely slice the walnuts, then the chard stalks, shred the leaves.

5. Drain the rice well, add to the cherry dressing bowl with all the chard and crumble in the feta.

6. Toss well, then taste and season to with sea salt and black pepper.

7. Serve the rice in a bowl or plate and sprinkle with the walnuts.

Nutrition Information: Calories 161kcal, Total fat 11g, Cholesterol 8mg, Sodium 207mg, Potassium 263mg, Total carbohydrate 17g, Dietary fiber 1g, Protein 7g, Vitamin A 69% Daily value, Vitamin C 28% Daily value, Iron 8% Daily value