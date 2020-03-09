Taste of the Ozarks: Chocolate-Dipped Clementines

Chocolate-Dipped Clementines with Sea Salt

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Austin Gott of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Ingredients:

• 6-8 clementines

• 4 oz dark chocolate chips

• 2 teaspoons of sea salt

Directions:

1. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Peel and separate clementines, then set aside.

2. In a small bowl in the microwave or over a double boiler, melt the dark chocolate. Dip clementine segments in chocolate and transfer to prepared sheet. Immediately sprinkle with tiny pinches of salt before the chocolate sets.

3. Once all pieces are dipped, set sheet aside until chocolate hardens. To quickly harden chocolate, refrigerate sheet for 10 minutes. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts:

Calories 130, Total Fat 4g, Sat Fat 3g, Protein 3g, Carbs, 21g, Sodium 590mg, Sugar 21g, Fiber 3g