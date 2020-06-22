Taste of the Ozarks: Chopped Salad Wraps

Chopped Salad Wraps

Recipe courtesy: Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Ingredients:

½ cup red onion, chopped

5 radishes, thinly sliced

2 carrots, chopped

½ cucumber, chopped in rounds

2 tomatoes, diced

2 Romaine hearts, chopped

1 apple, cored and chopped

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, grilled and chopped

Salad dressing:

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

Sprig of fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped

Sprig of fresh chives, finely chopped

Pinch of sea salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

2 Tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tsp poppy seeds

4 Whole wheat tortilla wraps

Directions:

1. Place all the salad ingredients on a large cutting sheet. Carefully chop up the salad. Then place the salad in a bowl and set aside.

2. Add all of the salad dressing ingredients to a pint-sized mason jar and screw on lid. Shake until mixed well and then drizzle over salad.

3. Sprinkle pumpkin seeds and poppy seeds over salad. Gently mix the salad using a spatula. Then place some of the chopped salad on a whole wheat tortilla. Fold in the sides and tightly roll up the wrap. Continue filling the remaining wraps.

4. Slice the warps in half and then wrap in wax paper or Syran wrap. This makes it easier to take your meal on the go! It's also perfect for a summer picnic.

Nutrition Facts:

(Serving size: 1 wrap)

Calories 530kcal, Total fat 13g, Sodium 185mg, Potassium 838mg, Total carbohydrate 62g, Dietary fiber 10g, Protein 41g, Vitamin A 39%, Vitamin C 95%, Iron 11%