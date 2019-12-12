Taste of the Ozarks: Christmas tree spinach dip

Christmas tree spinach dip

Ingredients

12 oz Frozen chopped spinach thawed and squeezed dry

6 oz cream cheese softened

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 cup grated cheddar OR mozzarella cheese

1 tube refrigerated thin crust pizza crust

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a bowl, beat together the spinach and cream cheese.

Add garlic, salt, onion powder, chili powder, pepper, and Italian seasoning and beat to combine.

Add parmesan cheese and 1/2 of the cheddar or mozzarella cheese and beat to combine. (The other half of the cheddar or mozzarella cheese will be sprinkled over the filling when you shape the Christmas tree.)

Shape into Christmas tree as directed in the post.

Bake for about 22 minutes until quite golden brown on top and cooked through on the bottom.

Melt butter and stir in garlic salt and seasoning, then brush over breadsticks.

Serve warm.