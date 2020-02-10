Taste of the Ozarks: Chunky Monkey Cookies

Chunky Monkey Cookies

Courtesy: Dietitian Jill Trotman of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

¾ cup coconut sugar or light brown sugar (you can experiment with using less)

1 large egg

1 medium banana, mashed

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

¼ tsp. Cinnamon

¼ tsp. Kosher salt

1 cup creamy natural peanut butter

½ cup dark chocolate chips (look for at least 60% cacao or higher)

Directions:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk coconut sugar and egg until combined.

Whisk in the mashed banana, vanilla, cinnamon and salt.

Add the peanut butter, and combine until the dough is smooth and evenly combined. It will be thick. Use a rubber spatula or wooden spoon if it is too hard to mix.

Stir in the chocolate chips. Refrigerate the dough for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350.

Drop 1 Tbsp. dough on cookie sheet, leaving 1 inch of space between each cookie. Return dough to the refrigerator to chill between batches.

Bake 12-14 minutes until the cookies are turning golden on the edges. The cookies will be soft and will become less delicate upon cooling.

Be sure to cool on the baking sheet for at least 2 minutes. If the cookies are too delicate to transfer, slide the sheet of parchment paper with the cookies on it directly to the cooling rack.

Repeat with the remaining dough. Let the cookie sheets cool between batches.