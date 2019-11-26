Taste of the Ozarks: Cinnamon Baked Pears

Cinnamon Baked Pears

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8 (1/2 pair = 1 serving)

Ingredients:

· Four pears-halved

· 2 tsp ground cinnamon

· 1 tsp nutmeg

· 2 tsp raw local honey

· 1/3 cup crushed walnuts (or other nuts)

· ½ cup choice of plain Greek yogurt or vanilla ice cream for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350-degrees.

Half the pears and place on a baking sheet lined with tinfoil.

Using a small spoon, scoop out the seeds from each pear.

Sprinkle each pear with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Drizzle with local honey and sprinkle nuts on top.

Bake the pears for 25 minutes and let cool. Serve with plain Greek yogurt or a little ice cream.

Nutrition Facts:

Per serving (1 serving= ½ pair)

*includes ½ cup Plain Greek yogurt

186 kcal, 5.6g fat, 23g carbs, 13.2g protein, 4g fiber, 16.3g sugar

