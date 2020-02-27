Taste of the Ozarks: Cloud Eggs

Yes, it is said the French did this centuries ago, calling them Snow Eggs. Now they’re trending on social media, proving “there’s nothing new under the sun." Two Cloud Eggs make a serving.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

A generous pinch of salt (have you tried Kosher salt?)

4 TBS Parmesan Cheese (freshly grated)

IF MAKING ‘HERBED’ CLOUD EGGS . . . HAVE ON-HAND . . .

1 tsp. fresh Thyme, if you don’t have any, don’t bother to run out for it

1 or more TBS fresh Chives, cut into short pieces, again, this is optional; if you have parsley, chop it up instead and use.

Different recipes suggest you add chopped deli ham, or Italian dried ham to the meringue. Caution, don’t use fried chopped bacon, according to those who tried it, it melts the meringue!

Method:

Turn oven on to 450 degrees; Cover a cookie sheet with Parchment paper. Note: An equal number of methods say oven at 350 degrees! So, take your pick!

Separate yolks from whites, put yolks into 4 small bowls for ease in adding to the ‘cloud’

Put egg whites into mixing bowl with salt, whip into a meringue until peaks will stand. Carefully fold in the Parmesan cheese, any chopped meat, and whatever of the herbs you’ve decided on.

Divide the ‘meringue’ into four piles on the parchment paper*, round them up a bit

Make an indentation in the center of each cloud, bake for about3-6 minutes, don’t let them turn brown.

Pull out the oven rack so you can see the meringues, and gently dump a yolk into each indentation and return to the oven for another 3-4 minutes. When finished, the yolk is supposed to be creamy, but if you have someone who wants their yolk not-runny, keep in the over for a few minutes more, OR, break the yolk and let it spill out so it’ll cook faster.

Can sprinkle with Chives or more parmesan if you wish. Serve immediately.

*SOME PEOPLE PUT A PIECE OF BREAD OR TOAST ON TOP OF THE PARCHMENT PAPER ONTO WHICH THE MERINGUE NESTS ARE PILED.