Taste of the Ozarks: Dark Chocolate Nut Butter Cups

Dark Chocolate Nut Butter Cups

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Servings: 12 chocolate cups

Ingredients:

· 1 cup dark chocolate chips (70% or darker)

· ¾ cup rice crispies cereal

· 2 tsp olive oil

· 2 tbsp ground hemp/flax seed blend

· ¼ cup almond butter (or nut butter of choice for top)

Directions:

1. Line muffin tin

2. Add dark chocolate into glass mixing bowl with oil.

3. Melt chocolate in the microwave for 20 seconds. Remove from microwave and stir. Repeat process until chocolate is melted.

4. Add rice crispies cereal and ground hemp/flax seed blend.

5. Stir until blended together.

6. Add a spoonful of chocolate mix into each muffin tin to cover the bottom.

7. Freeze your chocolate "cups" for 30 minutes.

8. Add almond butter (or your nut butter of choice) onto the top of each chocolate cup.

9. Freeze for 30 minutes again and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts:

Per serving (1 serving=1 bar)

123 kcal, 7.3g fat, 15.9g carb, 10.9g sugar, 3g protein