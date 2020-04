Taste of the Ozarks: Easy Yogurt Parfaits

Yogurt Parfaits

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

¾ cup plain whole fat yogurt (or Greek yogurt)

½ cup berries (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries. Frozen fruit works too)

2-3 tbsp granola (can substitute dry cereal, oats, or nuts)

Directions:

1. In a mason jar (or glass/bowl), add a base layer of ¼ cup plain yogurt on the bottom.

2. Layer a ¼ cup or less of fruit on top of the yogurt in the jar.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 until jar is almost full.

4. Add layer of granola on top of jar. This is best to do if serving immediately so it doesn't get soggy.

5. Serve immediately or store in refrigerator for 3-5 days.

Nutrition Facts:

*Dependent on brands, type of granola, fruit, yogurt

(Serving size: 8 oz jar)

Calories: 245 kcal

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fat: 13g

Protein: 14g"