Taste of the Ozarks: Elderberry Summer Appetizers

Elderberry Summer Appetizers

Recipe courtesy: Chef Anna Davis

Anna Davis is an award winning private chef in Springfield, Missouri. She's catering a special Farm to Table event on July 11 at Elder Farms in Mount Vernon. Chef Anna shared one of the appetizers she will be serving in the elderberry fields of the century farm. Only a limited number of tickets are available.

Ingredients:

6 oz crème fraiche

2 teaspoons grated horseradish

1 tablespoon agave

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup pecans

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons Elder Farms Elderberry Syrup

1 tablespoon Date Lady Date Syrup

1 tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar

Fresh fennel fronds

1 medium cucumber/ 1 baguette loaf/ 4 eggs for a combination, 8 eggs for an appetizer on their own

Directions:

1.Drain out any access liquid from the crème fraiche. Place crème fraiche in a medium mixing bowl and with a hand mixer, whip crème fraiche until light and fluffy. Fold in horseradish, agave, and salt. Place into a piping bag and refrigerate.

2.Crush pecans into small pieces. Melt butter in a medium skillet. Add the pecans and salt. Using a zester, grate the garlic clove over the pecans, and stir to incorporate. Toast the pecans until the garlic aroma is strong, and the nuts are slightly browned. Remove from heat and set aside.

3.Place the elderberry syrup, date syrup, and balsamic vinegar in a small pot. Turn on medium high and reduce to a thick consistency.

Serving Variations:

Cucumber "sandwiches"

1. Peel the cucumber leaving stripes of dark green and light green.

2. Slice the cucumber at a diagonal { 1/4 to 1/3 inch thick discs}.

3. Pipe crème fraiche on top.

4. Sprinkle with pecans and drizzle with elderberry glaze.

5. Top with fennel fronds.

Baguette Crostini

1. Slice baguette into 1/2 inch thick rounds. Toast lightly at 300-degrees for 15 minutes, turning over halfway.

2. Brush with olive oil.

3. Pipe on Crème fraiche, sprinkle with pecans, and drizzle with elderberry glaze.

4. Garnish with fennel fronds.

Deviled Eggs

1. Remove hard boiled egg yolks and place in a medium bowl. Save the egg whites! For 4 eggs, place one half of the crème fraiche mixture in the bowl. If using all 8 eggs, use all of the crème fraiche.

2. Using a fork, smash the egg yolks and beat together the mixture until smooth and creamy.

3. Spoon or pipe the egg mixture back into hard boiled egg whites.

4. Dice a few tablespoons of cucumber, and sprinkle on top with the pecans.

5. Drizzle with elderberry glaze and garnish with fennel. Serve immediately.

NOTE: The components of this appetizer can be made ahead and refrigerated.