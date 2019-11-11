Taste of the Ozarks: French Toast Muffins

French Toast Muffins

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Makes 6 servings (2 muffins = 1 serving)

Ingredients:

1/2 loaf leftover sourdough (broken into about 6-8 pieces)

2 Tbsp melted butter

6 eggs

2 cups of milk (of your choice)

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch salt

Maple syrup to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350-degrees. Line a muffin pan with baking cups (or use nonstick spray or butter to prevent sticking).

Combine butter, eggs, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon. Add bread and stir until the bread soaks up the mixture.

Fill each muffin cup to the top. After each space is filled, drizzle the top of each muffin with maple syrup. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until you see the muffin edges have turned a little golden brown.

You can prepare this in the evening, and put it in the fridge. Then bake the muffins in the morning for a no-fuss, tasty breakfast. Cassie recommends serving it with a side of fruit for a balanced meal.