Taste of the Ozarks: Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles

Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla)

2 Tbsp honey

2 cups fruit of your choice (fresh or frozen)

Directions:

1. Using a blender or food processor, blend fruit until pureed into a smoothie-like consistency.

2. Pour fruit mixture into a large bowl.

3. Stir in the yogurt and honey.

4. Make sure your popsicle molds are dry or you'll get ice crystals on your popsicles. You can use a thin cloth and a chopstick to push into each mold to make sure it is dry.

5. Pour the yogurt and fruit mixture into each molds. Tap the mold tray on the counter so air bubbles float to the top.

6. Add popsicle sticks to the center of each mold and then place the tray in the freezer. Freeze the popsicles for at least 4 hours before enjoying.

Nutrition Facts:

(Servings 8)

Serving size: 1 popsicle, Calories 73kcal, Total fat 2g, Potassium 124mg, Total carbohydrate 9g, Dietary fiber 1g, Protein 4g, Vitamin C 24% DV, Calcium 11% DV.

NOTE: These popsicles are also a good source of probiotics from the yogurt!