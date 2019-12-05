Taste of the Ozarks: Fruit and Nut Christmas Bark

Chef Nicole shares an awesome edible Christmas gift.

Fruit and Nut Christmas Bark

1 package white almond bark

1 12 oz package dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup dried cranberries chopped

1/4 cup dried apricots chopped

1/4 cup chopped pistachios

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1 1/2 tsp course kosher salt

In a microwave safe bowl melt white almond bark in a microwave stirring every thirty seconds until smooth. Repeat in a separate bowl with dark chocolate. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Pour melted white almond bark onto lined sheet tray. Drizzle dark chocolate over the top. Using a toothpick swirl white and dark chocolate slightly to create marble pattern. Tap the chocolate filled cookie sheet into counter to level out chocolate sprinkle with chopped fruit and nuts and tap down again to set fruit and nuts. Let set at room temperature for two hours until firmly set. Once fully hardened remove from cookie sheet and either break into pieces by hand or using a large knife cut into desired size pieces. Wrap or package as desired and gift to friends and family.

