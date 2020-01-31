Taste of the Ozarks: Game Day Hummus

Game Day Hummus

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Jill Trotman of Achieving Your Best

Here is a great recipe to take along to a game day party. You can make this up to 3 days in advance. This is a basic recipe, so you can be creative and add any seasonings that you like~ chili powder, Greek seasoning, or Italian seasoning. The secret to creamy hummus is to keep blending it in the food processor until it reaches your desired consistency. Serve it with cut up fresh veggies in your team's colors!

Ingredients:

15 oz can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 dash paprika

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. or more water

1-2 cloves garlic (depending on your preference)

¼ cup tahini (sesame seed paste)

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. cumin

Directions:

In a food processor, combine tahini and lemon juice. Process 1 minute. Scrape sides of the bowl. Add the extra virgin olive oil, garlic clove, cumin, and salt. Process 30 seconds. Scrape the bowl and process 30 more seconds.

Add ½ of the chickpeas. Process 1 minute. Scrape the sides of the bowl. Add the other ½ of the chickpeas. Process 1 minute. Scrape and add 2-3 tbsp water until it it the right consistency for you.

Put the hummus in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with paprika and any other seasonings. Trotman says bagel seasoning is really good! Serve the hummus with vegetables or pita bread.