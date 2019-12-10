Taste of the Ozarks: Gingerbread Granola

Gingerbread Granola

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

4 c. Thick cut oats (or old fashioned)

1 c. Walnuts

1/2 c. Pumpkin seeds

2 Tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp Himalayan pink salt

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 Tbsp cinnamon

1/2 c. Olive oil

1/4 c. Molasses

1/3 c. Pure Maple Syrup

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

1/2 c. Coconut flakes (unsweetened)

1/2 c. Candied ginger pieces

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, combine the oats, nuts, seeds, salt, ginger and

seasoning. Stir well.

3. Add the oil, molasses, maple syrup, vanilla and coconut flakes. Stir to combine.

4. Evenly spread the granola on the baking sheet and cook for 10-15 minutes. Remove and stir. Bake another 10 minutes and remove from the oven.

5. Top with the candied ginger and let sit until the granola cools. Once

cool, break apart and store in an airtight container.

NOTE: Cassie says this recipe can be an easy holiday gift idea! You can fill mason jars with the granola. Tie ribbon in a bow under the lid. Put a sticker on the jar or lid and label it Gingerbread Granola. You can also include the recipe with a note.