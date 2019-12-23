Taste of the Ozarks: Gingerbread Oatmeal Pancakes

Gingerbread Oatmeal Pancakes

Dietitian Lynetta Smith of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Servings: 10 pancakes

Serving size: 6" round pancake

Ingredients:

1½ cups old-fashioned oats or oat flour

½ cup whole wheat flour

¼ cup cornstarch

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice ½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons molasses

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Unsalted butter for frying (optional)

To prepare batter:

1. To make the oat flour: place the oats in a food processor and process until finely ground.

2. In a medium bowl, combine oat flour, whole wheat flour, cornstarch, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and salt.

3. In another medium bowl, whisk together eggs, then whisk in the maple syrup, molasses, milk and vegetable oil. Pour dry ingredients into egg mixture and mix until a batter forms. Allow the batter to sit for 3 minutes to allow it to thicken.

4. Lightly grease a skillet with a pat of butter. You may need to add more butter as you prepare pancakes to keep cakes from sticking to skillet. Heat the skillet to medium heat.

To cook the pancakes:

5. The batter for oatmeal pancakes is a little different from standard pancakes, in that it thickens quite a bit as it sits.

6. Before you start, make sure the batter is at a pourable consistency and not too thick. If it's too thick, just add a splash of milk.

7. Pour the batter into small circles and fry the pancakes until the bubbles pop on the top. Then flip and heat until cooked through and lightly browned.

8. For each following batch, add a splash of milk before pouring onto the griddle until the consistency is pourable and not too thick.

9. Serve immediately with a drizzle of pure maple syrup. The pancakes will taste lightly sweet without syrup, but adding syrup really brings out the gingerbread flavor!

Nutrition Information:

Calories 209kcal, Total fat 6g, Sodium 186mg, Potassium 223mg, Total Carbohydrate 32g, Dietary Fiber 4g, Protein 7g