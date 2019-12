Here is a delicious and super easy New Year’s Eve appetizer.

Goat Cheese Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Dates

12 whole pitted dates

4 oz goat cheese

6 slices of bacon

12 toothpicks

Make sure the pit is removed from each date. Stuff each date with goat cheese cut the six slices of bacon and half and wrap 1/2 slice of bacon around each date. Secure with a toothpick. Bake in a 350° oven until bacon is fully cooked. remove from oven and serve either warm or at room temperature. recipe serves six.