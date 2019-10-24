Taste of the Ozarks: Goldenrod Eggs

Goldenrod Eggs

(A very old recipe, with many variations, this one is a fine example; 2-3 servings)

4 hard-boiled eggs, shelled

2 TBS butter

2 TBS flour

1 ¼ cup milk

Salt/pepper (don’t spare the salt, it truly adds flavor)

2 slices buttered toast

Separate the whites from the yolks of the hard-boiled eggs. Dice or slice the whites and set aside. Reserve the yolks, they’ll be used at the end.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly until the butter and flour are well blended, then cook over low heat at least 2 minutes more.

Slowly add the milk, stirring constantly, cook for 5 minutes, stirring until the sauce has thickened. Add salt/pepper to taste. CONGRATULATIONS, YOU’VE JUST MADE A ‘WHITE SAUCE”!

Add the diced egg whites to the sauce

Assemble by spooning the sauce over the toast. Using a sieve or the fine-grating side of a grater, rub a yolk or two over each portion. Serve immediately.

This Is a classic, but to spice it up, you could add smoked paprika to the white sauce; a half-teaspoon would be plenty. Clipped chives over the top also brings it to life.