Taste of the Ozarks: Grilled pineapple glazed chicken

Grilled pineapple glazed chicken

INGREDIENTS

1 fresh pineapple, skin removed and cut into rounds with the core removed

2 lbs boneless chicken thighs (or breasts)

FOR THE MARINADE:

1/2 cup coconut aminos

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup tomato paste

4-6 pitted dates, soaked for 10-15 minutes in warm water to soften then drained

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

FOR SERVING AND TOPPING:

White or cauli rice (Cauli rice for Whole30)

Mixed greens

Chopped green onions for topping

Soak dates in warm water as noted to soften.

To make the marinade, place all of the ingredients in a blender or food processor and run continuously to combine all the ingredients until smooth. Stop to scrape sides down as needed and restart.

Place chicken in a shallow bowl or dish and pour the marinade over. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.

When you are about ready to grill, cut pineapple into rounds as noted. Cut out the tough inner core from the rounds and set aside.

Heat your grill to high heat (about 500° F). Add the chicken and pineapple to grill and cook, flipping once and basting chicken with any remaining marinade until cooked through, about 5-6 minutes on each side depending on the size of the chicken. Remove pineapple when it is grilled to your liking (we grilled it just 3-4 minutes per side).

Serve chicken and pineapple with your desired side, over rice or over greens (or greens and rice). Enjoy.

