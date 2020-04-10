Taste of the Ozarks: Homemade Applesauce

Homemade Applesauce: Recipe Courtesy Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best
Total time: 35 minutes
Serves 8
Ingredients:
• 3 lbs apples {Alix used Pink Lady}
• 2 tsp cinnamon
• 1 tsp nutmeg
• 1.5 cups water
• 2 lemon slices
Directions:
1. Peel and core apples. Cut apples into 1 inch cubes.
2. Add all ingredients to pot, and turn heat on high. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to
low. Simmer for 20 minutes or until the apples have softened significantly.
3. Stir frequently, making sure that the apples are not sticking to the bottom of the pot. Add more
water if necessary. Remove lemon slices.
4. Mash with a potato masher or food processor for a smoother consistency. Serve warm, at room
temperature or cooled in the fridge!
Nutrition Facts:
Servings: 8
Calories: 47, Fat: 0.3g, Carb: 12g, Protein: 0.3g, Fiber: 5g