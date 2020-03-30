Taste of the Ozarks: Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 10 mins

Total Time: 20 mins

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

• 3 cups uncooked protein pasta

• 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

• 1 cup chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 2 cups spinach & arugula mix

• 1 cup cucumbers, sliced into thin half moons

• 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

• 1 cup basil leaves, torn

• ½ cup minced parsley

• ½ cup chopped mint

• ¼ cup toasted pine nuts

Dressing:

• ¼ cup olive oil

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

• ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Prepare the pasta according to the package directions.

2. Meanwhile, make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, and salt.

3. Drain the pasta, toss it with a little olive oil and let it cool to room temp. Transfer to a large bowl with the tomatoes, chickpeas, spinach/arugula mix, cucumbers, feta cheese, basil, parsley, mint, and pine nuts. Pour the dressing and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts:

Servings: 8

Calories: 357 kcal, Fat: 16g, Carbs: 36.5g, Protein: 20.6g, Iron 3mg, Fiber 7.1g