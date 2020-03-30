Taste of the Ozarks: Mediterranean Pasta Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 20 mins
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
• 3 cups uncooked protein pasta
• 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
• 1 cup chickpeas, drained and rinsed
• 2 cups spinach & arugula mix
• 1 cup cucumbers, sliced into thin half moons
• 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 1 cup basil leaves, torn
• ½ cup minced parsley
• ½ cup chopped mint
• ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
Dressing:
• ¼ cup olive oil
• 3 tablespoons lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• 3 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
• ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Directions:
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Prepare the pasta according to the package directions.
2. Meanwhile, make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, and salt.
3. Drain the pasta, toss it with a little olive oil and let it cool to room temp. Transfer to a large bowl with the tomatoes, chickpeas, spinach/arugula mix, cucumbers, feta cheese, basil, parsley, mint, and pine nuts. Pour the dressing and toss to coat.
Nutrition Facts:
Servings: 8
Calories: 357 kcal, Fat: 16g, Carbs: 36.5g, Protein: 20.6g, Iron 3mg, Fiber 7.1g