Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Fall Bratwurst Dinner

One-Pan Fall Bratwurst Dinner

4 bratwurst sausages

2 sweet potatoes cut into half inch cubes

1 red onion sliced

1 Honeycrisp apple cut into half inch cubes

10 ounces of brussels sprouts Halved

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil

In a medium size bowl toss together potatoes onion, Brussels sprouts, apples, olive oil, maple syrup, pepper and salt. Place on a greased cookie sheet. Top with the four bratwurst. Bake in a 375° oven for 30 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender and bratwurst is cooked all the way through. Remove from heat and serve. Optional garnishes and sour cream or caramelized onions. Recipe serves four

