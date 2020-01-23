Taste of the Ozarks: One Pan Winter Sausage Dinner

Here is a great one pan dinner recipe perfect for winter.
One Pan Winter Sausage Dinner
4 bratwurst sausages
2 sweet potatoes large diced
1 yellow onion medium chopped
4 sage leaves
2 cups Brussels sprouts cut in half
4 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
Toss all vegetables oil, salt, pepper and sage in a medium bowl to combine. Spread onto a medium size sheet tray, top with bratwursts. Bake in a 350 degree oven for thirty five minutes. Remove from oven and serve immediately. Recipe serves three to four.