Taste of the Ozarks: Pineapple Salsa

Fresh Pineapple Salsa

Recipe from Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

• 3 cups diced fresh pineapple

• 1 red bell pepper

• 3/4 cup chopped red onion

• 1/3 cup chopped cilantro

• 1/2 medium jalapeño, seeds removed, finely chopped

• 3-4 tablespoons lime juice

Directions:

1. In a bowl, combine the pineapple, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño. Add the lime juice and stir.

NOTE: The salsa is best served fresh, but can be kept in the fridge for up to 4 days.