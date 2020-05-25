Taste of the Ozarks: Pineapple Salsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Fresh Pineapple Salsa
Recipe from Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best
Ingredients:
• 3 cups diced fresh pineapple
• 1 red bell pepper
• 3/4 cup chopped red onion
• 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
• 1/2 medium jalapeño, seeds removed, finely chopped
• 3-4 tablespoons lime juice
Directions:
1. In a bowl, combine the pineapple, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño. Add the lime juice and stir.
NOTE: The salsa is best served fresh, but can be kept in the fridge for up to 4 days.