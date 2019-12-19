Taste of the Ozarks: Pots De Creme

POTS DE CRÈME

1 6-ounce package real chocolate chips

3 TBS sugar

½ cup strong coffee

4 eggs

½ tsp. Rum or Brandy extract

Pulverize chocolate chips in a blender; they’ll sound like marbles, but keep going. Stop blender once or twice to scrape sides.

In a saucepan on medium heat, blend coffee, sugar and eggs, stirring constantly while you heat to almost steaming. Don’t SCRAMBLE the eggs, but if they accidentally form soft curds, the blender will take care of them.

Add the coffee/sugar/egg mixture and the Rum or Brandy extract (could use vanilla flavoring as well) to the pulverized chocolate chips in the blender, scraping sides to be sure all is combined.

Pour into individual serving containers. Wine glasses work well. This is a very rich, dense flavor, therefore a “little dab will do you”, I’d suggest this quantity will make about 5 – 6 servings. To make more servings, alternate the chocolate mixture with whipped cream within the glass – as in a parfait.

Chill a few hours or overnight. When chilled, the pudding will be as thick as baked custard – you can stand a spoon up in it!

