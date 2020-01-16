Taste of the Ozarks: Power Bites

Updated: Thu 1:00 PM, Jan 16, 2020

Power Bites

Here is an easy snack or hearty treat that has more added benefits than your regular processed snack item. The kids will love them as well!

Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes- no cooking required Servings: Makes 12-15 power bites

Ingredients:
1 cup rolled oats
1⁄2 cup dark chocolate chips (70% or darker) 1⁄2 cup all natural peanut butter
1⁄2 cup ground flaxseed
1/3 cup crushed walnuts
1/3 cup honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp cinnamon

Directions:
1. Mix all ingredients together in a medium sized bowl until thoroughly mixed. Cover and let chill in the refrigerator for one hour.
2. Once chilled, roll into balls (roughly 1 inch bites).
3. Store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated for up to 1 week or frozen for 2-3
months.

Nutrition Facts:
Serving size: 1 power bite (depending on size of bite)
Calories: 150 calories, 8g fat, 15g carbs, 5g protein, 2mg iron, 9g sugar

 