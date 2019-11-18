Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Root Vegetables

Roasted Root Vegetables

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Mesha Cowan of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 large beet (about 1 pound)

1 medium sweet potato (about 1 pound)

3/4 large parsnip (about 3/4 lb.)

Honey Brown Butter Sage Sauce

1/4 cup butter

3 large sage leaves

2 tbsp honey

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375-degrees.

2. Peel vegetables and use a mandolin to slice them into very thin slices. Stack the slices and cut them in half, creating a half-moon shape. Keep vegetables separate to avoid color bleeding.

3. Starting at the edge of a 10" round pan, alternate colors arranging the half-moon shapes to create a swirl shape. Once the majority of the pieces are in the pan, stuff in remaining pieces where they fit.

4. Chop the sage. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over a medium low heat stirring occasionally. Keep stirring occasionally while the butter bubbles and foams up. Once the foam subsides, watch it closely, stirring the sauce every few seconds. You'll see it turn brown and it'll have a nutty aroma.

5. Remove the brown butter from the heat and add in the sage. The butter will foam up again as it fries the sage. Once the foam subsides, add in the honey and stir until it dissolves in the butter.

6. Using a pastry or basting brush, brush the honey brown butter sage sauce over the top of all the vegetables, coating it as evenly as possible. Drizzle any remaining sauce as evenly as possible over the entire dish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

7. Cover with lid (or aluminum foil) and bake for 35 minutes. Remove lid and cook 15 - 20 minutes more. The butter should be bubbling and the vegetables should be soft.

Nutrition Facts:

Calories 124, Total fat 6g, Sodium 102mg, Total carbohydrate 18g, Fiber 4g, Protein 1g, 165% Vitamin A