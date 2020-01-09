Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Winter Vegetables Salad

Here’s a great, hearty, roasted vegetable salad for winter.
Roasted Winter Vegetables Salad
Salad
32 ounces Cubed Butternut Squash, (approx 3/4" thick)
16 ounces Brussels Sprouts, (trimmed & halved)
2 Tablespoons Olive or Avocado Oil
1 Cup Raw Pecans
4-5 Mandarin Oranges, (peeled & Segmented)
1/2 Cup Pomegranate Seeds
Dressing
1/4 Cup Olive or Avocado Oil
1 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt
1/4 teaspoon Fresh Cracked Pepper
1/2 teaspoon Stone Ground Mustard
1 teaspoon Maple Syrup, (omit for Whole30 compliant)
Instructions
Salad
Preheat oven to 425ºF
Toss squash and brussels sprouts in oil. Transfer to lightly oiled rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 35-40 minutes or until browned and tender (gently flip once while roasting). Add the pecans during the last 2-3 minutes.
Let cool then stir in oranges and pomegranate seeds.
Toss with dressing. Salt and pepper to taste.
Dressing
Mix all dressing ingredients. Whisk until fully combined.