Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Winter Vegetables Salad

Here’s a great, hearty, roasted vegetable salad for winter.

Roasted Winter Vegetables Salad

Salad

32 ounces Cubed Butternut Squash, (approx 3/4" thick)

16 ounces Brussels Sprouts, (trimmed & halved)

2 Tablespoons Olive or Avocado Oil

1 Cup Raw Pecans

4-5 Mandarin Oranges, (peeled & Segmented)

1/2 Cup Pomegranate Seeds

Dressing

1/4 Cup Olive or Avocado Oil

1 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt

1/4 teaspoon Fresh Cracked Pepper

1/2 teaspoon Stone Ground Mustard

1 teaspoon Maple Syrup, (omit for Whole30 compliant)

Instructions

Salad

Preheat oven to 425ºF

Toss squash and brussels sprouts in oil. Transfer to lightly oiled rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 35-40 minutes or until browned and tender (gently flip once while roasting). Add the pecans during the last 2-3 minutes.

Let cool then stir in oranges and pomegranate seeds.

Toss with dressing. Salt and pepper to taste.

Dressing

Mix all dressing ingredients. Whisk until fully combined.

