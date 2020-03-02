Taste of the Ozarks: Rose' Pesto Shrimp Pasta

Rosé Pesto Shrimp Pasta

Courtesy: Dietitian Austin Gott of Citizens Memorial Hospital

(Recipe makes 2 servings)

Ingredients:

· 10 oz large raw shrimp

· 2 teaspoons red pesto

· 5 oz dried angel-hair pasta

· 2/3 cup light rose wine

Directions:

1. Place 4 whole shrimp in a large non-stick frying pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, off the heat.

2. Quickly pull the legs and tails off the shrimp and peel off the shells. Run the tip of your knife down their backs and pull out the vein, then chop the shrimp.

3. Peel and finely slice the garlic.

4. Put the frying pan on a medium-high heat and, after 2 minutes, stir in the garlic and chopped shrimp, followed 1 minute later by the pesto, stirring regularly.

5. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to package instructions.

6. Pour the Rosé into the shrimp pan and let it bubble and reduce for 1 minute.

7. Drain the pasta, reserving a cupful of cooking water, then toss the pasta into the shrimp pan, loosening with a little reserved cooking water, if needed.

8. Toss over the heat for 1 minute, then taste, season with black pepper, and dish up.

Nutrition facts per serving:

Calories 468, Total Fat 11.4g, Sat Fat 1.6g, Protein 24.6g, Carbs 58.2g, Sugar 3.6g, Sodium, 600mg, Fiber 2.9g.