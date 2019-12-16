Taste of the Ozarks: Rosemary Goat Cheese Frittata

Rosemary Goat Cheese Frittata

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

12 eggs

1/8 c. Milk (any type, full fat)

4 oz goat cheese

2 c. Leftover roasted or sautéed veggies (Cassie used tomatoes)

1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

1/2 tsp salt

Rosemary sprigs for garnish

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a casserole dish or pie pan by coating

with olive oil.

2. In a large mixing bowl, crack eggs and whisk until just combined. Whisk

in half of the cheese and the milk.

3. Add the roasted veggies, chopped rosemary, and salt to the eggs and

stir to combine.

4. Pour the egg mixture into the prepared pan. Top with the remaining

cheese and rosemary sprigs.

5. Bake about 30 minutes until the edges look done, the eggs are puffed

up, and the middle of the frittata jiggles slightly.

6. Cool slightly and serve warm with fruit on the side. You can prepare the

frittata in advance and cook it in the morning. Cassie says this can help you save time on a busy holiday morning.