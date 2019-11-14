Taste of the Ozarks: Stuffed mini-peppers

STUFFED MINI PEPPERS RECIPE (EASY APPETIZER)

INGREDIENTS

1 large bag sweet mini peppers (I buy the 2 pound bag)

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese

1 package of bacon (cooked and chopped)

2-3 jalapeños (finely diced)

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar or pepper jack cheese

Remove the cream cheese from the fridge and let it sit at room temperature for about 30-45 minutes. This will make it easier to mix with the other ingredients later.

Meanwhile, cook the bacon until it’s crispy. I prefer to cook mine in the oven set at 375-degrees on a foil-lined baking sheet for about 20 minutes (flip it halfway through).

While the bacon is cooking, cut the tops off of the mini peppers and clean out the seeds. You can also take this time to finely dice the jalapeños and shred the cheese if you haven’t already.

Once the bacon is done and cooled a bit, use a large knife to chop it into small bits. Or, you can use REAL Bacon Bits found at your grocery store.

In a medium to a large bowl, use a spoon to mix together all of your ingredients except for the mini peppers.

Use a small spoon or mini spatula to stuff the mini peppers with the mixture.

That’s it! Enjoy.

Optionally: you can dip your final poppers in shredded cheese for more cheesy goodness

