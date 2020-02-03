Taste of the Ozarks: Savory Breakfast Mug

Savory Microwave Breakfast Mug

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Lindsay Sparks of Feed Your Spark

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

· 1 cup stale bread pieces (French bread or sourdough bread)

· 1/4 cup precooked meat (leftover ham, chicken/turkey or lunch meat)

· 1/4 cup finely chopped vegetables (like spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, green onions, bell peppers, minced garlic)

· 2 Tbsp shredded cheese

· 1 Tbsp butter

· 3 Tbsp milk

· 1 large egg

· Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Tear or cut the bread into 1/2-inch pieces. Chop the meat and vegetables into small pieces.

2. Add the butter to the bottom of a large mug and microwave on high for 20 seconds or until it is fully melted. Whisk in the milk, egg, salt, and pepper with a fork.

3. Stir the meat, vegetables, and cheese into the milk and egg mixture first, then gently fold in the bread cubes until they are fully saturated.

4. Let the mug sit for one minute to fully absorb the liquid, then microwave on high for about 90 seconds, or until the center is solid and the egg has started to pull away from the mug around the edges. Serve hot.

Nutrition Information:

(Per 1 mug)

Calories: 447, Total Fat: 21 gm, Sat Fat: 10 gm, Sodium: 400 mg, Potassium: 166 mg (5%), Total Carbohydrate: 32 gm, Fiber: 3 gm, Protein: 26 gm, Vitamin A: 130% DV, Calcium: 50%