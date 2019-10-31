Taste of the Ozarks: Silly Face Apple Slices & Candy Corn Cups

Here are two real quick and slightly healthier Halloween snacks to help combat the candy coma.

Silly Face Apple Slices

2 green apples, each quartered

sunflower butter

32 sunflower seeds

2–3 strawberries, sliced

1–2 homemade googly eyes per apple bite

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut the middles out of each quarter of the apple to create a mouth. Don’t worry about perfection, you are filling this gap with sunbutter anyway so if you cut too deep, you can always just cover it up and no one will know.

Coat the inside of the cut gap with a filling of sunflower butter.

Place 4 sunflower seeds on the top of the “mouth” for the teeth.

Place 1 sliced strawberry inside the mouth for the tongue.

“Glue” each eye above the mouth with a dab of sunbutter to stick

Candy Corn Cups

1 fresh pineapple peeled and cut into bite-size cubes

2 cans mandarin oranges with the juice from you

16 tablespoons whip cream

8 candy corn

8 clear glasses or clear plastic cups

In the bottom of each cup please 1/8 of the pineapple cubes. On the top of the pineapple place 1/8 of the Mandarin oranges. Top each cup with 2 tablespoons with cream and garnish with a candy corn. Refrigerate until service. Recipe serves eight.

