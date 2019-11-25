Taste of the Ozarks: Stuffed Mini Pumpkins

Sausage, Rice & Cranberry Stuffed Mini Pumpkins

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Mesha Cowan of Citizens Memorial Hospital

Serving Size: 1 stuffed pumpkin

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients:

8-10 mini pumpkins

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound ground turkey sausage

3/4 cup sweet onion, chopped

1 cup Crimini mushrooms, roughly chopped

1/2 cup apple cider

1 cup raw pecans, chopped

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped

1 cup dried cranberries

1 package Seeds of Change Quinoa, Brown and Red Rice

1 cup kale leaves, chopped

1 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, shredded

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400-degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and set aside.

Slice the tops off the mini pumpkins and scoop out the seeds. Rub the pumpkins and tops with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place the pumpkins (with their tops on) on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 15-20 minutes or until the pumpkins are just tender.

For the stuffing:

Add a tablespoon of olive oil to a medium skillet on medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook it well. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Drain off the grease and set the sausage aside.

In the same pan, add the onions and mushrooms. Cook until tender. Add the apple cider to the pan. Deglaze the pan by scraping the bottom with a wood spoon. Then add the pecans, nutmeg, and thyme. Cook until the liquid is slightly reduced {4-5 minutes}. Remove from heat and set aside.

Prepare the Seeds of Change Quinoa, Brown and Red Rice according to the package directions.

In a large bowl, combine the sausage, onion, mushrooms, dried cranberries, rice, kale, and 3/4 cup of Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Transfer the pumpkin bottoms to a large cast-iron pan or baking dish. Set the tops aside.

Stuff the pumpkins with the sausage, rice, and cranberry mixture. Heap the mixture on top of each pumpkin. Sprinkle with the remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Reduce the oven temperature to 350-degrees. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the pumpkins are soft and the stuffing is heated through.

Move the mini pumpkins to a serving platter and place the tops back on the pumpkins.

Nutrition Facts:

Calories 311, Total fat 17g, Sodium 474mg, Total carbohydrate 26g, Dietary fiber 3g, Protein 16g