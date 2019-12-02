Taste of the Ozarks: Tex Mex Soup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Tex Mex Tortilla Soup
Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp avocado oil
2 garlic cloves, crushed
2 c. Yellow onions, sliced
12 c. Low sodium chicken broth
2 cups carrots, sliced and halved
2 c. Zucchini, sliced and halved
2 c. Yellow squash, sliced and halved
2 c. tomatoes, chopped
1.5 c. corn
1 lb cooked chicken, diced or shredded
1 jalapeño, sliced or seeded and minced (for less heat)
Salt and pepper to taste
Roasted Spanish paprika to taste
Toppings:
Monterrey Jack cheese
Diced Avocado
Cilantro
Lime
Tortilla Strips
Directions:
1. In a large stock pot, heat avocado oil and add onions and garlic. Cook until soft.
2. Add chicken broth and bring to boil.
3. Lower heat and add vegetables and jalapeños. Cook for 15-20 minutes.
4. Add chicken and salt and pepper to taste. Continue cooking until
vegetables are tender.
5. Divide soup into 6 bowls and top with cheese and avocado. Sprinkle with paprika and top with cilantro, tortilla chips and a lime wedge.
NOTE: Cassie says this soup is also great to make in batches and freeze. Then, you just reheat and serve with the toppings of your choice. She says this is a healthy and lighter meal option if you feel you've indulged a little too much over the holidays.