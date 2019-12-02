Taste of the Ozarks: Tex Mex Soup

Tex Mex Tortilla Soup

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp avocado oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 c. Yellow onions, sliced

12 c. Low sodium chicken broth

2 cups carrots, sliced and halved

2 c. Zucchini, sliced and halved

2 c. Yellow squash, sliced and halved

2 c. tomatoes, chopped

1.5 c. corn

1 lb cooked chicken, diced or shredded

1 jalapeño, sliced or seeded and minced (for less heat)

Salt and pepper to taste

Roasted Spanish paprika to taste

Toppings:

Monterrey Jack cheese

Diced Avocado

Cilantro

Lime

Tortilla Strips

Directions:

1. In a large stock pot, heat avocado oil and add onions and garlic. Cook until soft.

2. Add chicken broth and bring to boil.

3. Lower heat and add vegetables and jalapeños. Cook for 15-20 minutes.

4. Add chicken and salt and pepper to taste. Continue cooking until

vegetables are tender.

5. Divide soup into 6 bowls and top with cheese and avocado. Sprinkle with paprika and top with cilantro, tortilla chips and a lime wedge.

NOTE: Cassie says this soup is also great to make in batches and freeze. Then, you just reheat and serve with the toppings of your choice. She says this is a healthy and lighter meal option if you feel you've indulged a little too much over the holidays.