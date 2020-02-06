Taste of the Ozarks: Watercress Pesto with Ozark Mountain Daredevil Gin Cured Salmon

Watercress Pesto with Ozark Mountain Daredevil Gin Cured Salmon
You don't have to wait for summer's basil pesto, enjoy this in winter!
1 bunch Watercress
1 clove garlic
1/4 cup toasted pistachios (375 for 4 min)
1/2 cup canola oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
Blanch watercress in boiling water for 10 seconds, drain in a strainer and chill under cold running water. Ring out excess water.
Place oil, garlic & pistachio in blender and run until smooth, 15 seconds. Add drained watercress, process 10m seconds more until coarse puree. season with salt. Perfect for pasta, vegetables, chicken and fish!