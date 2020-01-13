Taste of the Ozarks: Grapefruit Pomegranate Salad

Grapefruit Pomegranate Salad

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

3 c. Arugula (or other dark green leafy veggies)

1/2 grapefruit, peeled and sectioned

1/4 c. Pomegranate seeds

1 Tbsp walnuts

Dressing:

1/2 c. Olive oil

1/2 c. Pomegranate juice

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Pinch salt

*NOTE: This dressing has no added sugar, but you can add a tsp honey or maple syrup if you like it sweeter.

Directions:

1. Combine all dressing ingredients in a glass jar with a lid. Shake vigorously to mix.

2. Arrange greens, grapefruit and pomegranate seeds on a plate. Top with walnuts and drizzle with dressing.

Dietitian Cassie Dimmick says arugula is packed with antioxidants that can help prevent cancer. Grapefruit and pomegranates are also rich with antioxidants and Vitamin C.