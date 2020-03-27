Tax experts: File taxes now instead of waiting because of coronavirus extension

Tax season has been extended another 90 days because of an extension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But experts say it's better to file now rather than wait.

"We have had quite a few people file already, but we also have quite a lot of clients who haven't filed," said Kelly Ball.

Kelly Ball works at Nichols Phanco & Associates, an accounting firm in Highlandville.

Ball says 2019 taxes were initially due by April 15th, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that date has been extended to July 15th.

Ball says filing early gives you the opportunity to come up with a game plan on how you will pay if you owe money to the government.

"I know times are tough right now but at least you know what your balance is," said Ball.

And if you don't owe money, Ball says the IRS is still sending out refunds that could help you pay for your bills.

Ball says this is a challenging time for everyone, including tax preparers, but they have made changes to ensure the safety of their clients, especially those at high risk.

He says people can email the forms, drop them off, mail them or fax them to the business. Ball says they are also doing curbside service.

But, he says the best way to make it through tax season is by everyone working together.

"The times are tough right now, but ya know what, United States citizens are tough people and we will overcome it," said Ball.