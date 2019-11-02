Tax payers tour new addition to the Baxter County Detention Center

The public got a glimpse of the new $4 million expansion to the Baxter County Detention Center Saturday afternoon.

The new addition addresses major upgrade in safety and security for both inmates and jailers.

"Bottom line, this is actually the tax-payer's jail. This is money that they spent. They've just entrusted us to run it," Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery told KY3.

Tax payers were welcomed to see the new expansion that they paid for over six months in 2018, by way of a one-cent sales tax.

"I hate that we're having to expand the jail but there's a lot of people out here that don't want to follow the law and that's why you gotta have good facilities and safe facilities. Our sheriff and our Quorum Court have worked well to provide all of this and the taxpayers, so I'm glad," Kevin Bodenhamer said.

"Nice, clean, secure facility and there's security around with the cameras and everything like that," visitor and Baxter County resident Pam Fairlamb exclaimed.

The expansion adds 65 beds, offers a new lobby for visitors and addresses safety and security upgrades for both inmates and jail staff.

Sgt. Clay Maple says the extra space is needed.

"We have a 100 bed facility now. Two weeks ago it was 150...a new record. That's a lot of people in a small space," Sgt. Maple stated.

128 inmates were inside the current jail Saturday.

Even with that number, Sgt. Maple says safety is a concern.

"Being trapped in a small room with a lot of people you probably don't like, it makes for some volatile situations sometimes."

With the extra space comes isolation rooms.

"Isolation cells are huge because we just don't have those currently, Sheriff Montgomery added. To be able to have those and be able take those that are really a problem and a safety threat to other inmates and to our staff, we can now lock those up and isolate those. So from a safety and security standpoint, without a question this improves the safety and security by far."

A quarter-cent sales tax kicked in this past January, funds from that will help pay for the day-to-day operations of the jail.

"We think it's a good thing for us and I think the tax-payers are pleased with what we've been able to do with their tax dollars," Sheriff Montgomery said.

The new addition won't officially house inmates for another few weeks.

Then, work will begin on the existing part of the jail to repair plumbing and other issues.