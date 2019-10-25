Teal Pumpkin Project makes Halloween allergy-friendly

One in every 13 kids has a food allergy, according to the organization Food Allergy and Research Education (FARE). That's why the Dietitian at Springfield's HyVee is working to make sure there's something at the door for those trick-or-treaters, too.

"The Teal Pumpkin Project Campaign is an awareness event that we do every year to raise awareness of food allergies," said Amanda Allen. "People can be allergic to anything, but the most common allergens are wheat, soy, eggs, shell fish, dairy, of course gluten is very common."

Allen said all people need to do is get a teal pumpkin or color a picture of a teal pumpkin and place it in front of their home to let families know they have non-food items on Halloween. These items should be small toys, like glow-sticks, vampire teeth, or Halloween jewelry.

People can officially register their home as a Teal Pumpkin Project home by following the link.