Teen jailed in homicide case freed; no charges filed

A teenager arrested in a homicide case in Springfield is free tonight, at least for now. Timber Porter, 18, turned himself in to Springfield police Tuesday afternoon, after a deadly shooting Monday night.

His defense attorney, Jason Coatney, says Porter acted in self defense, and says there were several people that night being threatened with a gun-- and that's why Porter pulled the trigger.

Dearies Hempstead, 19, was killed at a home just north of Chestnut Expressway, off Brower and Grant.

Porter's attorney says Monday night was the first time his client has ever even picked up a gun. We don't know yet whose gun was used, but it did not belong to Porter.

"He was put in extremely bad circumstances. There were several individuals there who were being threatened with a firearm. There were some harsh words being exchanged between people. These harsh words led to this young man pulling a gun and threatening individuals, threatening to harm them, kill them," Coatney said. "Missouri law allows for people who are in imminent fear of death to use reasonable force in heading off that harm. That's what he did."

Coatney says his client knew the victim, and they used to be friends.

Charges could still be filed, depending on where investigation leads.

We'll keep you posted as this develops.

