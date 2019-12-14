Teen killed after UTV crash in Phelps County

A 14 year old has died after a crash in Phelps County, Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says three teen girls were riding on a Utility Task Vehicle when the vehicle skidded during a left turn and overturned around 11:15 AM.

All three girls were thrown from the UTV, with one of them pinned underneath the vehicle.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection district responded to the call along with Phelps Health EMS.

Once on scene first responders found the teen previously pinned under the vehicle was no longer trapped.

They located the teen approximately a half mile off of the road in a field when it became apparent the teen was experiencing traumatic cardiac arrest.

First responders attempted life saving measures while en route to a nearby hospital, but the teen was pronounced deceased.

The other teens were listed as uninjured.