Teen killed, others injured in crash near Humansville

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person has died and several others are injured after a crash near Humansville, Saturday night.

A report from the patrol states that Raina M. Knight-Denton, 19, of Humansville, was driving on Route N when her vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway. The report says the car then over-corrected, skidding into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Knight-Denton was pronounced deceased at Cox South Hospital.

Two of the three occupants in the other vehicle were seriously injured.