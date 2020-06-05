Teen launches ‘Flowers for Floyd’ campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/CNN) – Alex Robinson couldn’t stand it any longer.

The nationwide unrest left the 16-year-old unsettled to the point he felt he had to do something about it. (Source: WNCN, CNN)

The nationwide unrest left the 16-year-old unsettled to the point he felt he had to do something about it.

"Recent events have really affected me personally, especially because I’m a mixed-race person … so, I decided to channel that into doing something with kindness," Alex said.

His personal project is called “Flowers for Floyd,” in honor of George Floyd, the man who died during his arrest by four Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

Alex is putting flowers on cars and porches and handing them out to folks in the community.

"These flowers are the most peaceful protest I could think of," he said.

The little bouquets come with an uplifting note attached, encouraging others to pass along a flower to someone else.

Despite age or race, everyone can make a difference no matter how small, according to Alex

"I really hope it encourages people to take a stand against all this hatred in this country with a lot of kindness and inspire a lot of hope in people and a lot of joy," he said.

Alex said he plans to share flowers as long as he can and hopes others will join him.

Copyright 2020 WNCN via CNN. All rights reserved.