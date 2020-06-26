Teenager dies from injuries in weekend shooting at home in north Springfield

Police say a teenager shot at a home Sunday night at a home in north Springfield has died.

David W. Saunders, 17, suffered gunshot wounds at a home in the 2100 block of North Elizabeth on June 21. Another victim inside the home suffered a serious gunshot wound.

A driver dropped them off at Cox North Hospital.

Police say a suspect has not been identified at this time. Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).

