Buffalo National River park staff urge safety following teenager drowning

The Buffalo National River in Arkansas is an escape from daily life that people are glad to take advantage of again.

“We’ve been coming for probably about 20 years. We love it. It’s a good family vacation," said Jeannie Butts, a visitor from Tallulah, La.

Day trips on the Buffalo National River reopened on May 15. But visitors to Grinder's Ferry on Tuesday weren't just jumping in, especially with the river getting so much rain.

“The water is up high, so clearly we cannot kayak," Butts said.

“The water is flowing pretty fast, so we just brought our tubes and we haven’t gone too far out," said Katelyn Bell, a visitor from Searcy, Ark.

The risk is clear: A 16-year-old boy from Newport drowned while trying to swim across the river Monday. He wasn't wearing a life jacket.

“An example of what can happen sometimes in a recreation area whenever folks just aren’t prepared for the experiences they’re going to be having," said Cassie Branstetter, the branch chief of interpretation for the river.

Branstetter said you can always reach out to rangers to ask about water safety. The park staff is also closely watching CDC guidelines.

“We have staff located at trail heads and at those river access points to make sure that we were able to smoothly have people flowing through those areas without any congestion," Branstetter said.

Right now, visitor stations are closed, along with overnight camping.

That's because the governor is blocking people from hotspots such as New York and New Orleans from visiting.

“It’s impossible for us to enforce a 14 day quarantine for folks who are coming from those hotspot states," Branstetter said.

The park does not have a set date yet as to when they will allow overnight stays.